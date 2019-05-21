GenTech Holdings, Inc.: GenTech Readies Launch of 'The Healthy Leaf' High-End CBD Brand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the CBD marketplace, is excited to announce its line of high-end CBD products set to be offered in the launch of its new "The Healthy Leaf" CBD brand over coming weeks.

The initial products to be offered under "The Healthy Leaf" brand will include:

High-End CBD-infused Box of Chocolates

Premium CBD-infused Skin Cream



CBD-infused Artisan Teas

CBD-infused Artisan Coffees

Premium CBD Wellness Snack Bar

High-End CBD-infused Pet Treats

250ml Bottle of Premium CBD

"We are laser-focused on differentiating ourselves from the herd as we launch The Healthy Leaf," commented David Lovatt, CEO of GenTech. "The health and wellness space is a culture. By focusing on a holistic lifestyle branding process, we are lining ourselves up with that culture, and with our target market. Everything flows from that idea."

To assist with the launch, the Company has retained the services of Oxygen Graphics, a premier International Design Company. Oxygen will be tasked with logo design and the creation of the graphic representations that will define the brand, including business cards, kiosk and delivery truck insignias, product packaging design and graphics, labels, and web graphics.

In addition, as part of the primary launch, the Company will be launching its new web presence in the form of a sophisticated customer-facing website, which will include an e-commerce engine preview and a 3D walk-thru model of its physical store design. The site should be live in two weeks.

"This market is exploding with potential right now," continued Mr. Lovatt. "Growth estimates for the CBD market continue to ratchet higher. That matches what we are seeing from a boots-on-the-ground perspective as well. We have a very disruptive vision and we want to mobilize it as fast as possible. But the details need to be addressed with proper care. To that end, the Oxygen team brings professionalism, talent, and a wealth of experience to the table."

Mr. Lovatt visited Miami, FL last week to scout out the Company's first Florida location. He will be in Brooklyn, NY this week to survey the Company's first Northeast location.

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The company is creating a national chain of Hemp Centric Coffee Shop Retail Spaces where patrons can relax, drink CBD infused Teas and Coffees, try various own-brand products and experience holistic education and classes. The company is also building an extensive outreach program working with medical practitioners across the country in their own locations to educate their patients and increase awareness of the benefits of THC free CBD Products. All of this is offered under the brand 'The Healthy Leaf'.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

