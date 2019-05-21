Leading gender diversity expert, Michèle Mees, to deliver keynote during Diversity Leadership Forum

SAP Ariba will once again host its ever-popular Diversity & Leadership Forum at SAP Ariba Live, this year with Michèle Mees, a gender diversity expert, delivering the keynote address. Ms. Mees will highlight the benefits of gender balance in leadership and lead a discussion about how to create cultures that are welcoming to diversity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005508/en/

Gender diversity expert Michèle Mees to deliver keynote address at Diversity Leadership Forum at SAP Ariba Live in Barcelona, taking place 4-6 June. (Photo: Business Wire)

Research studies show a clear and direct correlation between gender balance in corporate leadership and financial performance. Additionally, gender balance is proven to be one of the most powerful variables in creating a culture of innovation. With this in mind, SAP Ariba will make gender balance the focus of this year's Diversity Leadership Forum at SAP Ariba Live in Barcelona, taking place 4-6 June.

Ms. Mees is a leading expert on balancing masculine and feminine qualities in today's leaders. She supports CEOs and leadership teams of men and women in all kinds of organizations to create a balanced culture by offering them a new perspective on gender roles and on masculinity and femininity. Ms. Mees is the author of "The Balanced Leader. Exploring the dynamics of masculine and feminine energy," a TEDx speaker and coach, and co-founder of the Centre for Balanced Leadership. She focuses on balanced leadership and how it results in more engaged employees, stronger customer relations, higher performance and more innovative teams, and a more sustainable, respectful way of doing business.

The forum is typically standing-room-only and part of an exciting agenda at SAP Ariba Live taking place at the Barcelona International Convention Centre in Barcelona, Spain, 4-6 June. For more information on this premier global commerce conference, visit www.aribalive.com.

About SAP Ariba SAP Fieldglass

SAP Ariba SAP Fieldglass is how companies connect to get business done and spend better. With SAP Ariba SAP Fieldglass, businesses can manage the buying process across all categories of spend from direct and indirect goods and services to external workforce. On Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 4.1 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions, grow strong relationships, and build healthy supply chains. It's where more than $2.8 trillion in commerce gets done every year. SAP Fieldglass is used by organizations in more than 180 countries to find, engage and manage flexible workforces that include non-payroll workers and service providers. With SAP Ariba SAP Fieldglass, companies are transforming how they manage all categories of spend with improved operational efficiency and compliance, increased agility and accelerated business outcomes. To learn more visit www.ariba.com and www.fieldglass.com.

About SAP

As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enable more than 413,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epxtrademark for additional trademark information and notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005508/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kelly Murray

SAP Ariba

+1 978 708-6821

kelly.murray@sap.com