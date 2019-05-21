Positioning Universal Launches Automotive Tracker as Sequans' First Customer

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced the certification and commercial availability of Sequans' SP150Q LTE Cat 1 module, designed to operate on Sprint's (NYSE: S) Curiosity IoT dedicated core network and operating system engineered to generate immediate business intelligence from connected devices. Positioning Universal (PUI) is the first customer to adopt the module and has recently launched the FJ1000 automotive tracker.

"We are excited to report the early success of our collaboration with Sprint to bring the innovative PUI telematics device to market on Sprint's Curiosity IoT," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Sprint is quickly adding customers to its dedicated IoT network and operating system, which are designed to create the most optimal operating environment for connected devices. We are pleased to be a part of their aggressive IoT strategy which has enabled PUI to launch their telematics devices in record time."

"Sequans' SP150Q module demonstrated its robust capabilities and seamless integration into Curiosity IoT during certification testing and it passed easily without a single issue reported," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president, IoT and product development at Sprint. "Sequans has successfully proven its vast experience in LTE for IoT, while also providing great support as we onboard new customers and awaken real-world use cases that leverage the power of Curiosity IoT's dedicated, virtualized and distributed core, coupled with an operating system that changes the way IoT is managed and secured."

"Sprint and Sequans have followed through on their LTE IoT commitment and simplified the process for us to bring our new LTE automotive tracker to market on Sprint," said Mark Wells, CEO, PUI. "The Sequans' module was easy to integrate into our device both hardware and software and we were able to launch it fairly swiftly."

Positioning Universal's FJ1000 Series LTE Automotive Tracker is a power-efficient LTE and GPS wireless modem that transmits important data such as status information, ignition events, and trip activity. Trip position locations are provided every 5-seconds for precise route lines, and status information is reported for heartbeats, boot events, GPS status, and acceleration-based events.

The PUI device is based on Sequans' SP150Q LTE Cat 1 module that comprises Sequans' Calliope LTE Cat 1 chip platform and all other elements necessary for a complete LTE modem system, including an LTE-optimized transceiver, a complete triple-band RF front end for Sprint LTE bands 12, 25/2, 26/5, and key interfaces, including USB 2.0 host and device, SDIO 3.0 host, USIM, HS-UART. SP150Q can seamlessly connect to a GNSS solution for asset and IoT device tracking. The SP150Q is pin-to-pin compatible with all Sequans' Q-series modules, enabling single platform support for multiple LTE categories, including LTE Cat 4, LTE Cat 1, and LTE Cat M1/NB1.

The SP150Q module is now in full production and certified for operation on Sprint, including Sprint roaming partners.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of March 31, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in Sophia-Antipolis, France, and in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, www.facebook.com/sequans, www.twitter.com/sequans

