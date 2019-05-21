Letter to Happy Town Holdings, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / Happy Town Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: HPTN) announced today that Greg Sell, Director and CEO, has released the following letter to its shareholders.

Dear Valued Shareholders,

I would like to start off by thanking all of our shareholders for your continued support. 2019 is proving to be a good year as we have begun the process of setting a new and exciting direction for our company. In order to do so, we have set out to do the following.

First and foremost, it is important that we bring our financial information current with the OTC Markets as we feel transparency is best and we want our shareholders to have the latest information on our Company. We are preparing our financial statements now and will file them upon completion. Through these filings, we will be able to achieve "OTC Pink Current Information" status with OTC Markets.

Secondly, the Company is of the belief that we need additional management and support to further drive the direction of the Company. As such, we are interviewing new management prospects and will make any and all announcements accordingly as to any changes and additions being made to our management team.

Lastly, our intentions are to continue to pursue opportunities in the health and wellness sector and I have launched an effort to find potential strategic merger and/or acquisition targets to increase value to our shareholders. The Company has already begun efforts to identify opportunities and will update shareholders as we make progress.

Although we cannot guarantee the success of any of these current objectives, I can assure you that we will do whatever we can to follow through and drive additional value for our shareholders.

We look forward to continuing to be transparent with our shareholders and communicating our progress as we progress in our current and future endeavors.

Greg Sell

About Happy Town Holdings, Inc.

Happy Town Holdings, Inc. is a multi-strategy health and wellness company with a focus on developing or acquiring natural-based solutions to promote better health. Currently, the Company is searching/researching for new investment opportunities, with a principal business objective of starting up a new business, acquiring all or part of existing business and/or a combination with an existing business in the health and wellness sector.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, its subsidiaries or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking-statements.

https://www.accesswire.com/546009/Letter-to-Happy-Town-Holdings-Inc-Shareholders