Imcon International Inc.: Imcon International Announces Partnership with Alliance Financing Group

New Agreement Supports Imcon's Rapidly Expanding Global Growth

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / Imcon International Inc., the developer of the Internet Backpack, an immediate connectivity solution that allows users to be able to communicate from almost any location on the planet, has partnered with Alliance Financing Group Ltd., and its wholly owned technology subsidiary, Teck Capital.

The new agreement enables Imcon to access short and longer term debt and equity financing that will support its fast-growing expansion into global markets from Africa to Latin America to South Asia and Oceania. Alliance is also developing an innovative leasing program that allows Imcon's customers the option for an attractively priced alternative to direct purchase of products and related services.

"The worldwide response to our Internet Backpack connectivity solution has been tremendous," said Rob Loud, CEO, Imcon International, Inc. "At this critical juncture in our growth, it is imperative that we take the necessary steps to ensure we can scale up, meet demand and provide a high level of service to our growing customer base now and going forward. Alliance and Teck Capital are perfectly aligned to deliver the necessary resources for us to access capital, offer our customers multiple options and increase sales."

"We recognized immediately the revolutionary impact of Imcon's immediate connectivity solutions, including the Internet Backpack, a proprietary technology with the potential to change the lives of the half of the world's population not currently connected to the internet," said Bernie Shimkovitz, CEO, Alliance Financing Group. "We are thrilled to be in a position to help Imcon grow and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership."

Imcon recently announced a partnership with Universal Tree for distribution and manufacturing rights for the Internet Backpack in India and all of Oceania, including Australia and New Zealand. Other recent deals include a collaboration with School of Information Studies (iSchool) at Syracuse University that is launching with a project with the Republic of Liberia to digitally transform Liberia. Imcon also recently launched Imcon Latin America with a regional hub in Costa Rica. Deployment of backpacks has already begun in the region.

About Alliance Financing Group Ltd. & Teck Capital

Alliance Financing Group, founded in 1989, is a comprehensive commercial finance company to small and mid-size businesses. Teck Capital is a preferred financing partner providing working capital technology companies operating in SAAS, HAAS, IoT, and digital media.

About Imcon

Imcon International, Inc., is an immediate connectivity solutions provider with the ability to provide mobile Internet connections on over 90% of the globe. The Internet Backpack is a remote connectivity solution which allows users to be able to communicate and have computing resources from almost every location on the planet. The Internet Backpack also allows users to create internal wireless networks with large coverage areas. Imcon is developing edgeware solutions providing users the ability to harness the power of the Internet in the most remote places and extreme of conditions. Please visit http://imconintl.com for more information.

