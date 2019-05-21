Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Recaps 2019 Rail Solutions Summit

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (OTCQB: DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, recently hosted a number of rail industry experts and leaders as part of its two-day 2019 Rail Solutions Summit, which was held on May 15-16, 2019 at The Lodge and Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.

Michael O'Malley, President RSI discussing RSI's many initiatives

With several technology and rail industry experts presenting, including Keynote Speaker, Michael O'Malley, President of Railway Supply Institute (RSI), attendees were given unique insights into the impact artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine learning will have on the rail industry.

David Ponevac presenting AI

Among the many presenters was David Ponevac, CTO of Duos' main operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., who provided a deep exploration of the latest techniques in A.I., machine learning, and neural networking as well as their respective applications within the rail industry.

Scott Carns, Duos SVP of Solutions and Innovations unveiled the upcoming Duos product roadmap, which included several new intelligent, automated inspection solutions under development for both the freight and passenger rail markets. These technologies have the potential to leverage A.I.-based algorithms to automate the entire federal inspection processes.

Duos upcoming Product Roadmap

Duos Chairman and CEO Gianni Arcaini chaired the event and led several interactive question and answer sessions with attendees: "We were very happy with the turnout and quality of discussions at our first Rail Solutions Summit. The rail industry is embracing new technologies which are expected to significantly improve operational efficiencies and rail safety. This was an opportunity for representatives of the freight and transit rail industry to learn about disruptive technology developments, understand how artificial intelligence and machine learning will impact future rail operations, particularly the mechanical inspection process at all levels, and discuss a wide range of positive changes expected to come to market very soon. We look forward to hosting an even larger group next year."

CSC/Wesco, Dell's machine vision/AI team, and First Vision, a machine vision imaging systems distributor, also displayed their latest technologies at the event.

To receive additional information, please contact Duos at tlh@duostech.com or 904-652-1601.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced intelligent security and analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Duos Technologies Group, Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Duos' Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Duos' filings with the SEC.

CONTACT:

Contacts: Duos Technologies

Corporate Tracie Hutchins

Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

904-652-1601 Investor Relations Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

DUOT@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546004/Duos-Technologies-Recaps-2019-Rail-Solutions-Summit