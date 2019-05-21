In advance of Uniper SE's ("Uniper" or the "Company") Annual General Meeting tomorrow, Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited has decided to withdraw its proposed resolution to instruct management to prepare a lawful domination agreement with the Company's largest shareholder Fortum Oyj.

About Elliott

Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which combined have approximately $34 billion of assets under management. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation.

