Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2019) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), announces that the Company's research team at the University of Queensland has been granted the necessary approvals from a local hospital's Human Ethics Committee to acquire and use human nasal mucosal tissue (mucosal membrane) for the final phase of the cannabinoid-based, soluble gel ("Sol-gel") drug delivery research and development program (the "Sol-gel Program").

For this final phase of the Sol-gel Program, PreveCeutical intends to study and report on the delivery of the cannabis-infused Sol-gels to freshly explanted nasal mucosal tissue. PreveCeutical has previously demonstrated, using an adult human nasal cast, that the Company's cannabinoid-based Sol-gel is delivered to and retained directly at target tissue high in the nasal cavity when administered with a custom Sol-gel applicator device (the "Sol-gel Applicator") (see news release dated November 19, 2018).

PreveCeutical's President and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Mak Jawadekar stated, "Getting approval to acquire and use human mucosal tissue for this final phase of the Sol-Gel program allows us work on a proof of concept for Sol-Gel delivery in a laboratory setting."

PreveCeutical believes that the outcomes of its Sol-gel Program may be of value to companies interested in delivering cannabinoid/cannabis-based-derived pharmaceuticals to the central nervous system (the "CNS"). Achieving patient benefit from the use of medicinal cannabis for the management of CNS conditions, such as epilepsy, anxiety and depression, may be a function of achieving effective and sustained delivery of the cannabis-based therapeutic to brain tissue. When taken orally, medicinal cannabis can cause gastrointestinal upset, before being absorbed across the gut into the blood stream, where it is rapidly metabolised, and has the potential to interact with other medicines a patient may be taking. As common drug delivery methods do not provide effective and sustained delivery to the brain, the delivery of cannabinoids directly to the CNS remains a significant challenge.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilising organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

