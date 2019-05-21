Hemovent GmbH announced today that it has received CE Marking for its MOBYBOX ECLS System, allowing the company to market its innovative product throughout the European Union.

MOBYBOX is a miniaturized heart/lung machine that uses Hemovent's proprietary Bionique Flow Technologies as its platform. As the world's first self-contained and fully integrated ExtraCorporeal Life Support (ECLS) system, MOBYBOX is designed with an ultimate focus on safety, ease of use, mobility, and high performance in order to support or replace heart and lung function in the event of cardiac and/or respiratory failure.

"We will commence immediately with the roll-out of our initial product MOBYBOX in a phased approach among various centers of excellence in Europe," said Christof Lenz, a co-founder and CEO of Hemovent. "Given our recent announcement of the closing of our Series B financing round, we have the financial resources in place to be immediate and steadfast in executing our product launch."

"Imagine simplifying critical care treatment for millions of people with a device that can fit into a backpack," added Oliver Marseille, PhD, chief technology officer of Hemovent. "MOBYBOX is designed to make high-end critical care for heart and lung support much safer and simpler to use. In doing so, MOBYBOX has the potential to help more than two million patients worldwide annually who suffer from acute cardiac and respiratory failure," concluded Dr. Marseille, who previously was a co-founder of CircuLite (HeartWare International) prior to co-founding Hemovent.

ECLS patients are found in numerous treatment settings, which necessitates a flexible system configuration. The MOBYBOX system's pneumatic drive line allows for easy separation of the patient unit from the controller and, therefore, offers unrivaled versatility.

Hemovent is an emerging medical device company with a proprietary platform technology for heart and lung support.

CAUTION: The Hemovent ECMO/ECLS System is not approved for distribution or sale outside of the European Union.

