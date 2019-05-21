Worldwide Tour to Host More Than 130 Events Across Americas, Europe, Middle-East, Africa and Asia-Pacific

Qlik today announced the start of its Qlik Analytics Tour, which will host 130 events worldwide involving 90+ Qlik partners to showcase the power of analytics to turn raw data into powerful insights that helps organizations lead with data. Leading organizations are investing in analytics to more easily discover and leverage key insights through data that can enable strategic action across their entire organization. Through the Qlik Analytics Tour, attendees will learn how an end-to-end data strategy that includes analytics can transform their business and create opportunity for business outcomes. Qlik will be on tour across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East from May 20 through early June.

"There's a lot of talk about AI in the market, and on this Tour we'll show AI in action as part of Qlik's powerful analytics platform," said Robert Fleming, Qlik Senior Vice President of Global Field and Partner Marketing. "Qlik is enabling organizations to get from raw data to deep insights quickly and easily, and we're excited to facilitate the sharing of ideas and showcase best practices from our customers."

Over the course of the Tour, Qlik will be demonstrating new elements of its end-to-end platform and exciting new feature releases and updates to Qlik Sense. These include the market's broadest multi-cloud deployment options, with the recently debuted full SaaS deployment capabilities through Qlik Cloud Services, along with new augmented intelligence capabilities native to the Qlik platform such as Associative Insights, which combines Qlik's associative and cognitive engines to suggest hidden insights in data, directly expanding a user's data literacy by augmenting their intelligence as they explore their data.

Attendees will hear a variety of customer success stories from organizations and have the chance to meet key industry leaders, network and leave the event with a fresh perspective on how to utilize analytics and data. Attendees will also have the chance to build their own customized, powerful analytics applications during hands-on workshops. Interested parties are encouraged to find a Qlik Tour event in their area at https://go.qlik.com/QAT_2019.

About Qlik

Qlik's vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik offers end-to-end, real-time data integrationand analytics solutions that help organizations access and transform all their data into value. Qlik helps companies lead with data to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50000 customers around the world.

