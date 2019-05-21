Vedanta Limited Declared Preferred Bidder for Two Copper Blocks

MUMBAI, India, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Maharashtra had invited bids for grant of two Copper Composite Licenses (Prospecting License cum Mining Leases) on February 1, 2019 through e-auction. These Copper blocks namely Thanewasna and Dubarpeth have 768.62 ha and 816.29 ha area respectively in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra. The Company participated in the forward e-auction and after being technically qualified has been declared as the Preferred Bidder for these two Blocks.

The block requires extensive exploration and the process will commence in due course.

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia and Australia. Vedanta is a leading producer of Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Aluminium, Steel and Commercial Power.

Governance and Sustainable Development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety and environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company is conferred with CSR Leadership Award for Sports Development (Vedanta Sports) & Best CSR Initiatives Award for Project Nand Ghar by ET Now.

Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

