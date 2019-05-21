Edison Nation, Inc.: Edison Nation Launches New Socially Responsible and 'Made in America' Product Lines

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / Edison Nation, Inc., a full-service product development company, today announced plans to expand its 'Made in America' and socially responsible product offering across several new product lines.

Pirasta, Edison Nation's 'Made in America' brand best known for its oversized coloring posters for both adults and children alike, will launch a new product line ahead of the 2019 holiday season called 'Color It. Build It.'. This new product line, which will be offered through various retail outlets including www.pirastanyc.com and Amazon, features six decal sheets, three 3-D cubed characters and stand-up theater backdrops.

Edison Nation's socially responsible paper and corrugated products brand, Trillion Tree Creations, is made exclusively from recycled and reclaimed materials in the US. The first set of products from this brand, set to launch in Fall 2019, will include various sets of moving boxes using reclaimed box overruns from large integrated paper suppliers. Edison Nation will donate 10% of the profits generated from Trillion Tree Creations to charities with the goal of planting a trillion more trees.

Edison Nation's new EcoQuest Products brand uses recycled plastic to manufacture items in the US, with the goal of increasing the reported 9% recycling rate of the 6.3 billion metric tons of plastic waste generated annually. Set to launch in Fall 2019, Edison Nation will donate 10% of the profits generated from EcoQuest Products to charities with the goal of removing plastic waste from oceans.

"Given the encouraging success of our Pirasta 'Made in America' product line, we decided to explore how Edison Nation could generate considerable revenues while contributing to the US economy and achieving new sustainability goals," said Chris Ferguson, CEO of Edison Nation. "This exciting idea of American made, environmentally conscious products with a defined social mission makes a tremendous amount of sense, not only from a brand image perspective, but from a financial perspective as well. This concept resulted in the birth of our Trillion Tree Creations and EcoQuest Products brands, as well as the expansion of our already successful Pirasta brand. I am excited to bring these exciting American made brands to market and create sustainable value for our shareholders."

About Edison Nation, Inc.

Edison Nation, Inc. is a vertically integrated innovation aggregation and full-service product development and manufacturing company, offering innovation sourcing, design, sales, fulfillment and shipping services. Edison Nation's model is to provide a risk mitigated platform that connects innovators with companies to bring new products to market. For more information, please visit www.edisonnation.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Company's products, any difficulty in marketing the Company's products in global markets, competition in the market for consumer products, any inability to raise capital to fund operations and service the Company's debt. Additional information that could lead to material changes in the Company's performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ North America

Direct: 949-385-6449

EDNT@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Edison Nation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546002/Edison-Nation-Launches-New-Socially-Responsible-and-Made-in-America-Product-Lines