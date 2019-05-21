Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Contract from Total Package Hockey

Covers 5 Locations in 4 States

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB: GAXY), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced that Total Package Hockey has selected its interactive panels for immediate delivery to 5 of its its hallmark Center of Excellence academies.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to have been selected by Total Package Hockey as this represents a growth opportunity for us outside of our typical K-12 education sector and demonstrates the need for interactive learning tools in all areas of learning. Total Package Hockey is always seeking the best solutions on and off the ice for its student-athletes and we are pleased to be working with them."

About Total Package Hockey

Founded in 2001, it is TPH's vision to become the world leader in positively impacting the lives of student-athletes through the game of hockey. Through academics, mentorship and athletics, TPH prides itself on operating at a standard that exceeds expectations of student-athletes, families, coaches, advisors and all other entities of the hockey world. With platforms that include association management, elite prospects programs, tournaments and showcases, camps and clinics and its hallmark Center of Excellence academy model, Total Package Hockey has assisted in the academic, athletic and hockey development of over 600 players who have advanced to junior, collegiate and professional hockey. Since inception, 45 TPHTrained student-athletes have been selected in the NHL Draft, while 280 have committed to the NCAA level - 189 of which are Division I. In addition, 99 players have been selected in the OHL Priority Selection and 353 have signed tenders or been drafted in the USHL and NAHL. While TPH is proud of its student-athletes who have achieved success on-the ice, it is the process of developing young men and women as people, first and foremost, that our world-class team of coaches and mentors take the most amount of pride in. While it is our responsibility to prepare each individual for success on the ice, it is our mission to prepare each and every individual for success in the ultimate game - the game of life!

To learn more about TPH, visit: https://www.totalpackagehockey.com

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us.

