Datasea Inc.: Datasea Enters Into Cooperation Agreement to Provide Science Education Products in Primary and Secondary Schools Throughout China

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (Datasea), a technology company engaged in the development of information technology (IT) systems and network security solutions in China, announced today that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Beijing Chuangyan Zhixing Education Technology Co., Ltd. (Beijing Chuangyan) to distribute Beijing Chuangyan's Science Education Course Terminals in primary and secondary schools across China.

Beijing Chuangyan is an educational technology company registered in Zhongguancun, Beijing. Beijing Chuangyan, collaborating with the Educational Equipment Research and Development Center of the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China, has established the "Teenager Science Education Research Center" and developed the Science Education Course Terminal, using its own proprietary technologies.

The cooperation agreement between Datasea and Beijing Chuangyan aims to leverage Beijing Chuangyan's "Science Education Platform" and its "Science Curriculum" program to develop joint products, including science education courses, solutions to evaluate teaching quality, as well as hardware and software equipment and maintenance services. Datasea will contribute its distribution ability and technologies in terminal maintenance to help the products meet the needs of science education in primary and secondary schools across China.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in the development of information technology (IT) systems and network security solutions. Datasea primarily focuses on IT system security and leveraging its proprietary technologies, intellectual property and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions to clients. Datasea has been certified as one of the High Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company's achievement in high technology products. Datasea's cyber security engineers and experts create, design, build and run various security programs tailored to clients. Through Datasea's professional team and strong expertise in the system security field, Datasea offers clients a broad portfolio of system security solutions or services, along with strategic advice and ongoing management of their security infrastructure. For additional company information, please visit: ir.shuhaixinxi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the anticipated benefits to Datasea of its cooperation agreement with Beijing Chuangyan as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

