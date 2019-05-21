NRG Metals Inc. and Lilac Solutions Strategic Alliance and Hombre Muerto North Pilot Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NRG Metals Inc. ("NRG" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NGZ) (OTCQB: NRGMD) (Frankfurt: OGPN) the Company is pleased to announce it has formed a "strategic alliance" with Lilac Solutions (Lilac) of Oakland, California. Lilac has developed and patented a new ion exchange technology, the "IX Process," to address the challenges of conventional evaporative extraction of lithium from brines. The company's unique ion exchange beads and continuous brine processing system together enable a simple, modern, and robust process yielding concentrated high-purity lithium solutions in hours instead of years. Lilac has reported 90% recovery of lithium from brine, which is double that of evaporative technology.

This partnership will begin with pilot project work for NRG's Hombre Muerto North (HMN) Lithium Project in Salta, Argentina. Lilac will build and test a pilot-scale lithium extraction module and complete detailed engineering for an on-site pilot plant producing lithium chloride at a rate of one tonne per month of lithium carbonate equivalents. All work will be performed under the supervision of a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Upon successful completion of module testing and detailed engineering, Lilac and NRG will be positioned to quickly deploy an on-site pilot plant at the HMN Lithium Project.

NRG intends to produce a battery grade lithium product from the HMN Lithium Project. The Lilac IX Process may offer NRG the potential to eliminate the slow evaporation process from the conventional production circuit. The concentrated lithium chloride solution produced by the Lilac IX Process can then be readily processed into battery grade lithium carbonate. The two companies plan to negotiate a definitive agreement for the on-site pilot plant in the immediate future.

NRG President Adrian F.C. Hobkirk is quoted "We are excited to be working with Lilac, and to move the HMN Lithium Project forward using two technologies in parallel. The alliance with Lilac will enable NRG to be at the fore-front of new process development."

"NRG has defined a lithium resource on a salar historically known for production," said Lilac CEO David Snydacker. "Adrian and his team have demonstrated an ability to rapidly develop their asset and build relationships with excellent local partners, and Lilac is excited to become involved with the project. The Lilac Technology will hopefully enable NRG to attain the highest technical and environmental performance at a pace that enables rapid return on investment."

About Lilac Solutions

Lilac Solutions is a lithium extraction company based in Oakland, California. Lilac offers a full-service ion exchange technology for lithium extraction that enables rapid production with high recoveries and minimal cost, and that is adaptable to a wide variety of brine and clay resources.

About NRG Metals Inc.

NRG metals is developing its flagship HMN Lithium Project which is strategically located in the Hombre Muerto Salar, an area of active lithium production by FMC at the Fenix lithium mine, some 12 kilometers south of the NRG project area. The project is surrounded by ground now owned by POSCO, a Korean based lithium producer, as a result of its US$280 million purchase of the area from Galaxy Resources Ltd., an Australian-based producer. Galaxy is also moving their portion of the Hombre Muerto Salar, the Sal de Vida Project, to lithium production.

