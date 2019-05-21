Motorola Increases Smartphone Repair Options with CPR Cell Phone Repair

CPR Cell Phone Repair (CPR) will serve as Motorola's Authorized Out-of-Warranty (OOW) Repair Center across 500 stores in the United States and Canada

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair (CPR) is now serving as Motorola's Authorized Out-of-Warranty Repair Center across 500 stores in the United States and Canada. Giving consumers more trustworthy options to repair their smartphones is a key goal of Motorola Mobility. With help from CPR, Motorola consumers now have a Walk-In repair option for out-of-warranty smartphones.

To ensure CPR Cell Phone Repair services are aligned with Motorola standards, CPR will use genuine Motorola parts to treat Motorola smartphones and CPR engineers will receive certified Motorola training. This will ensure that the Motorola quality that consumers expect is reflected in their repair service.

The collaboration with CPR is the second addition to Motorola's third-party repair offerings. In late 2018, Motorola and iFixit offered a "fix-it-yourself" option for hands-on owners. Continuing their dedication to put consumers first, Motorola was the first smartphone manufacturer to supply OEM parts to the company.

"We believe safe, quality and diverse repair options are an important piece of a consumer's smartphone journey," says Motorola's Nelson Caraballo, VP of Motorola Quality and Services. "By working with CPR Cell Phone Repair, our customers have a face to face, trusted source to help them when problems arise."

Consumers with OOW smartphones can find their nearest CPR store by visiting Motorola's Online Return and Repair Center. Motorola customers can also send a damaged device directly to Motorola.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

CPR Cell Phone Repair is one of the largest mobile repair franchises in the world, with more than 750 locations globally. They specialize in fast, affordable repairs to smartphones, tablets, laptops, game systems and other electronics. For more information, please visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/.

About Motorola:

Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2015. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo, and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets.

