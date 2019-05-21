Arshad Madhani, an Atlanta, Georgia Entrepreneur, is Featured in an Interview on Feedyes.com

During the Interview, Madhani Discussed His Work as a Digital Marketer, a Time He Was Glad He Said Yes to Something in His Career and an Item He Must Have with Him at All Times

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / Arshad Madhani, an Atlanta, Georgia based entrepreneur and digital marketer, is pleased to announce that he was recently featured in an interview on Feedyes.com.

To read the interview, which is titled "Arshad Madhani - Inside The Mind Of This Digital Marketer And Entrepreneur," in its entirety, please check out http://www.feedyes.com/business-tips/arshad-madhani-inside-the-mind-of-this-digital-marketer-and-entrepreneur/.

The interviewer started off by asking Madhani about his work as a digital marketer. For those who are unfamiliar with what someone in this line of work does, Madhani explained that he helps businesses reach new people, and strives to make products more intriguing to customers.

Since the website is named Feed Yes, the interviewer then asked Madhani to describe a time when he was glad that he said "Yes" to something.

"I think it was a scary time for me in the beginning when I decided to work for myself in some ways," he said, adding that it takes a big leap for anyone to decide to do something like that.

"It took a lot of hard work, but I am very happy with the decision to work for myself not only in the past, but in the present day as well. I'm definitely glad I said yes to myself."

As Madhani noted, in this case, saying yes to his new career has opened up a number of opportunities for him to work with like-minded creative entrepreneurs and business owners.

On the flip side, when asked to describe a time he was glad he had said "No" to something, Madhani talked about the time he declined an interesting job offer that might have been better for him in the short term, but he feels that by saying "No" to the job, he was better off five years later.

As for the one item he must have with him at all times, Madhani admitted it is definitely his phone.

"It is really amazing to see how much time I actually spend on my phone throughout the day. Most of it is related to business, but I am also communicating with family and friends as well," he said.

About Arshad Madhani:

Arshad Madhani is an Atlanta, GA based entrepreneur who earned his MBA from Texas A&M International University and has over a decade of experience working as a digital marketer. Learn more about Arshad and get more digital marketing tips and tricks by following his blog at: http://arshadmadhani.com/.

