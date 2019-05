Tinexta reported strong Q119 results, with c 10% organic revenue growth, c 32% organic EBITDA growth, 50% EPS growth and improving free cash flow (FCF) generation. All divisions contributed to profit growth and the acquisitions made in FY18 are performing well. Management has reiterated guidance for FY19, which appears conservative even though Q1 is a seasonally less important quarter. We maintain our forecasts for now but will review them later in the year.

