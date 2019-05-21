The Chinese polysilicon producer appears to be navigating a steady path to much bigger output without loading too much debt onto its shoulders - no wonder it feels able to cock a snook at its rivals.Polysilicon manufacturer Daqo New Energy seems to have pulled off the neat trick of increasing its profit margin despite a continued fall in average selling prices (ASPs), if its latest financial update is any guide. The Chongqing-based poly giant announced new records in its first quarter update today and was even bullish enough to take a swipe at its rivals, despite the fact its own latest production ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...