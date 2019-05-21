Financial services industry veteran to lead overall strategy and execution for the region

Wells Fargo Company (NYSE:WFC) announced today that John Langley has been named as the new regional president for Europe, Middle East Africa (EMEA), effective July 1. In his new position, Langley will be based in London and report to Walter Dolhare and Lisa McGeough, co-heads of Wells Fargo International. Langley also will be head of Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) in EMEA and report to Rob Engel, Dolhare and McGeough, co-heads of CIB. Langley's appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

"We are delighted to welcome John to Wells Fargo, as he brings a wealth of commercial knowledge and expertise," said Dolhare. "His extensive leadership and global banking experience will support our efforts in strengthening Wells Fargo's platform in delivering a premium level of service to our customers and stakeholders in the region."

McGeough said, "Frank has been a highly respected team member for more than two decades; over the last four years, under his stewardship, he has worked tirelessly to lead the EMEA region. We are very grateful for the energy and commitment he has shown and we wish him well with his retirement."

Langley succeeds Frank Pizzo, who retires as EMEA regional president at the end of June.

With more than 1,500 team members in EMEA, Wells Fargo is focused on enabling global businesses. Taking a disciplined and considered approach, Wells Fargo aims to deepen its stakeholder relationships by serving its customers such as U.S. and global corporates, financial institutions and institutional investors within a strategic and regulatory compliant framework. The company's five core businesses in EMEA include CIB, Commercial Capital, Commercial Real Estate, Middle Market Banking and Asset Management.

As regional president, Langley will lead the overall strategy and execution for the EMEA region, and he will have regional responsibility for the CIB business in EMEA. In addition, Langley will have regional oversight, alongside the global line-of-business heads, for all businesses operating in EMEA. He also will work with Wells Fargo's business leaders to serve regional customers by leveraging the company's global network and capabilities.

Langley retired from Barclays in 2017 after an 11-year tenure; most recently, he was responsible for Global Capital Markets and a member of the Banking Executive Committee. Prior to Barclays, Langley held senior leadership roles at Merrill Lynch for more than a decade as well as senior trading positions at Banque Paribas and Chase Manhattan Bank.

Langley received an M.A. in Natural Sciences from the University of Cambridge.

Wells Fargo's International Group operates from 31 countries outside the U.S., from locations including the Cayman Islands, Dublin, Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Paris, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo and Toronto.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,700 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 32 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 262,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune's 2018 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

