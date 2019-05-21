Arboga Bryggeri: No More Shaken Beer - Brewery Releases Innovative Hiking Backpack

STOCKHOLM, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The days of foamy beer in the great outdoors are over. Just in time for hiking season, and in collaboration with the American tech start-up Lightning Packs, inventor of HoverGlide packs, Arboga Brewery is introducing the world's first beer backpack with anti-shake technology. Arboga's beer backpack 'hovers' in the air with the help of a revolutionary new stabilizing mechanism - tested by the United States Armed Forces - to make sure your beer is still cold and un-foamed when you're enjoying a rewarding beer around the camp fire.

Spending time in the woods and the great outdoors has become incredibly popular among Swedes in recent years. That's not particularly surprising considering the fantastic experiences and the inner peace that can come from a hike in the woods, disconnected from our hyper-connected everyday lives. Part of that, many outdoor enthusiasts, enjoys a relaxing cold beer around the camp fire. But after a long day in the outdoors, that beer is not only warm, it has almost certainly been shaken up so much that it foams over when you open it.

"We brew beer in celebration of those golden moments after a long day out in the great outdoors," says Marcus Friari, Brand Manager of Swedish Brands at Galatea. "The problem is that when you carry beer in a backpack, it gets foamy and lukewarm. And who doesn't know the frustration and disappointment of having a beer explode in your face just when you feel like you've earned yourself a cold one? That problem is now history."

Arboga's beer backpack has been developed in collaboration with the American start-up Lightning Packs and is built on an anti-shake system that gives the visual impression of hovering motionlessly in the air whilst you walk. The system, which is made up of elastic bands that distribute the weight evenly behind you as you go, relieves the hiker's back by reducing the impact forces by as much as 86 percent. But most importantly it keeps that reward beer unshaken to the end of the trail.

"For most of us, going out on a hike is a project that takes time and planning," says Friari. "You want everything to go smoothly, and you especially don't want to trip over the finish line. Just as you don't want your camera battery to die when you're about to take the perfect picture, you don't want your beer to foam over when you've finally reached your destination."

Facts: Arboga's Beer Backpack

Stabilization technology keeps beer in the backpack unshaken.

The backpack's chilling compartment holds six 50-cl beers.

Reduces the load on your back and neck by up to 86 percent while hiking.

The relief for your calves, shoulders, back, and neck reduces the risk of injury during a hike.

30 litre capacity (including chilling compartment).

Water resistant.

Technology tested on the American armed forces.

Arboga's beer backpack is manufactured in a limited series and can be ordered at www.arbogabeerpack.com. The backpack will cost 6995 SEK plus shipping.

About Arboga:

Arboga Brewery is a Swedish brewery that brews high-quality Swedish lager with a heritage that dates back to 1365. An Arboga is always good. But there is one occasion when an Arboga can even surpass itself - even though the ingredients are apportioned exactly the same and have the same high quality as they always do. We like to call that beer 'a well-deserved Arboga'. Because even if our beer itself is always totally fantastic, an Arboga just never tastes as good as it does after a day in the great outdoors. When your face has been exposed to the elements. When your calves need a rest. When your reserves need replenishing. When you've earned it.

