Andersen Global today announced its first collaboration agreement in Bahrain with independent consulting firm Awael Al Bahrain Management Consultancy (Awael). Andersen Global is committed to building a strong and effective practice in the Middle East and the collaboration with Awael is the next step in this process.

Abbas Radhi founded Awael in 2014 as an alternative to the Big Four consulting firms. Awael's growing team of professionals serves a wide range of business clients including owner-managed businesses. Due to the quality of the Awael professional team, larger businesses are starting to approach Awael for the provision of services. The firm's practice areas include accounting, tax, litigation support, corporate governance, independent directorship of listed and family owned companies, enterprise risk management, risk consulting, corporate finance, feasibility studies, family business support, management consulting, and corporate governance assessments.

"Providing service of the highest level of quality and integrity is top priority for us and has been a key contributor to our success," said Abbas, Office Managing Director at Awael. "Collaborating with Andersen Global strengthens our ability to deliver the most efficient, seamless, and successful solutions to our clients and offer our clients further support through access to a global organization of highly skilled professionals."

"The environment in Bahrain is changing, especially with the implementation of VAT earlier this year. We were highly selective about who we would bring on in that market, and we believe we found a great match in Awael. We both believe that we should give our clients the best-in-class service they anticipate, but deliver even higher," said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 141 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

