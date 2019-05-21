The "UK SME Adoption of Employee Benefits 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report "UK SME Adoption of Employee Benefits 2018", highlights the opportunities that exist in offering employee benefits by sizing the number of SMEs in the UK.

It looks at the penetration of employee benefits among SMEs and the factors affecting this. It explores how employee benefits are purchased, identifies the leading insurers, and highlights the importance of offering benefits in order to attract and retain employees. The report also discusses what prompts SMEs to take up various employee benefit products.

Today's employees are looking for an employer that will benefit their overall wellbeing. While employers cannot guarantee overall wellbeing, they can influence its attainment. Companies are dependent on attracting and retaining the staff they need to ensure the business is maintained and can grow. In order to do this, employers need to offer the right employee benefits package.

Employee benefits constitute a range of products provided to employees in addition to their normal salary. Their purpose is to increase the economic security and wellbeing of staff, and these benefits are pivotal in both attracting and retaining employees. Businesses that offer more employee benefits are considered to be more attractive to employees.

Scope

Generation X and baby boomers the older generations within the workforce are more driven by financial benefits than younger demographics.

For most product lines, 80-90% of the reason companies started offering a benefit was either driven by employee demand or by companies feeling they needed to offer it to attract and retain staff.

Employee benefits are only sold via agents around 10% of the time.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the opportunity in cross-selling employee benefits alongside general insurance for SMEs.

Adjust your strategy by discovering the most common employee benefits provided by UK SMEs and which providers lead the way in this space.

Understand the current pressure on SMEs and how this may impact the sale of employee benefits.

Be aware of how providers are innovating in the employee benefit space.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary What Do Employees Want? SMEs and Employee Benefits Analysis by Benefit SME Adoption of Employee Benefits Opportunities SME Employee Benefits by Region Appendix

Companies Mentioned

AXA

Aviva

Bupa

Zurich

Scottish Widows

Aegon

L&G

Simply Health

Cigna

Vitality

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gyz9i

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005584/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Business, Personnel and Human Resources