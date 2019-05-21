Having delivered management expectations in FY18 and despite tempering our forecasts modestly for FY19, guidance is still indicating strong growth, especially at Voltabox. Q119 results do nothing to deflect the expectations and growth should accelerate as the year progresses, primarily as Voltabox increasingly delivers against its €1.1bn backlog. The continued investment in the auto operations should also start to be reflected in improved earnings this year. On our new lower estimates, the rating fails to reflect the growth potential.

