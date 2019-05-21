The German solar module manufacturer has commissioned its European module factory in Georgia. The manufacturing facility can be readily expanded to about 1.2 GW and the first 500 MW phase should be fully operational in the course of the next month.At this morning's ceremony Georgia's Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze listened attentively as AE Solar's Chief Business Development Officer Shokhrukh Baratov explained the German manufacturer's patented smart hotspot free technology by comparing the power output of one standard module to a module outfitted with this technology. While these smart modules ...

