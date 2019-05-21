Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Achieves Twelve Top Rankings in New BARC Survey 'The Planning Survey 19'

STAMFORD, Conn. and LUCCA, Italy, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With twelve top rankings in various criteria and a customer satisfaction rating of 97%, CCH Tagetik underlines its leading position in finance and planning software in the new BARC survey "The Planning Survey 19". The results of the survey were released today at this year's BARC Digital Finance & Controlling Conference, where CCH Tagetik is also present as an exhibitor.

The Application Research Center (BARC) polls business users and IT professionals involved with planning, budgeting and forecasting solutions every year as part of the world's largest survey of its kind.

"The Planning Survey 19" analyzed 22 products or product groups in detail using 28 KPIs in total. The study was conducted during the period from November 2018 to February 2019. The aim was to investigate purchasing decisions, implementation cycles and actual business benefits. More information on www.bi-survey.com.

CCH Tagetik was able to achieve 12 top rankings in three peer groups including the criteria "Workflow", "Planning Content", "Functionality", "Data Integration" and "Ease of Use". In addition, the surveyed users classified the Finance Transformation platform as "Leader" in terms of aspects such as "Vendor Support", "User Experience" and "Product satisfaction".

Eighty-one percent of respondents rated the solution's price-performance ratio as "excellent" or "good," compared with an average for the sector of 71%. At 97%, the vast majority of CCH Tagetik users are also very satisfied or satisfied with the solution.

"As part of the new BARC study The Planning Survey 19, we not only had to face very well-known competitors, but above all a critical assessment from our existing users," says Manuel Vellutini, EVP Commercial, Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik. "We are particularly pleased about the very positive results, especially as the feedback and the satisfaction of our users are among the most important internal indicators for us. At the same time, we see this as a motivation to continuously develop CCH Tagetik as a comprehensive Finance Transformation and CPM platform for the benefit of our customers. "

To download a copy of the CCH Tagetik's highlight reportclick here.

