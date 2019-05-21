Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 21-May-2019 / 14:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Company was notified on 17 May 2019 that the following PDMR and their PCA acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 17 May 2019 in accordance with the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan. PDMR Number of Shares acquired Share Price Alan Williams 514 GBP13.7837 Fiona Williams 1,118 GBP13.7837 Following Acquisition:- Mr Williams total beneficial interest is 156,924 shares which equates to 0.062% of the ISC . This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMRs can be found below. For Further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) Alan Williams 2) Fiona Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1) Chief Financial Officer 2) PCA of Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary Shares of 10 pence financial instrument, each type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase pursuant to the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP13.7837 1) 514 2) 1,118 d) Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total -Aggregated volume -Price GBP13.7837 1) 514 1) GBP 2) 1,118 7,0 84. 82 2) GBP15 ,41 0.1 8 e) Date of the transaction 17 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8723 EQS News ID: 814089 End of Announcement EQS News Service

