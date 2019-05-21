Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2019) - SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOFT) (FSE: APO1) (the "Company" or "SoftLab9"), announces the following corporate changes:

Voluntary cancelation of shares for Jason Collins and Maxime Rochon

Resignation of Jay Ruckenstein as president

Divesting of certain assets

Future of SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc.

Issuance of stock options to a consultant, directors and officers

Voluntary Cancelation of shares

Jason Collins and Maxime Rochon have agreed to voluntarily cancel all of the shares in each of their names, both free trading and escrowed. The cancelation is a result of the company not being able to complete and push out the CatchCoin marketing application. A total number of 20,154,444 Shares will be canceled. Jason Collins and Maxime Rochon are no longer part of SoftLab9.

Resignation of Jay Ruckenstein as President

The Company has accepted the resignation of Jay Ruckenstein as president; however, he will continue to remain as a board member. The Company would like to wish Jay well in in his future business ventures and thank him for the time, effort and dedication that he and his family have put into SoftLab9.

Divesting of Certain Assets

The management and board have felt that it is important to keep only the assets that we feel we have the ability to complete and pursue and thus the Company has divested of CatchCoin as well as cryptocurrency miners, neither of which we feel will be profitable for our company in the near future without significant time, investment and resources.

Moving Forward

SoftLab9 will continue to develop its remaining software application but the management and board will also be exploring other new and exciting business opportunities. There are many areas of opportunity out there and we will keep an open mind for finding the right fit for the Company and create shareholder value moving forward.

Stock Option Issuance

The Company has issued 1,500,000 stock options at $0.05, exercisable for two years from issuance to consultants, officers and directors.

About SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc.

SoftLab9 is engaged in software development for advertising, Fintech, RegTech, data aggregation, and compliance in today's new, data-driven business landscape. We strive to be industry leaders, creating innovations engineered from the ground up by our diverse culture of talent. SoftLab9 delivers sustained value by strategically producing next generation software and services to address our clients' immediate and long-term needs, helping them reach their goals on a global scale

Contact for SoftLab9:

Rahim Mohamed, CEO

SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc.

E: rahim1011@outlook.com

T: (403) 605-9429

