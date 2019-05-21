Eastman Chemical Company: Forbes ranks Eastman as one of the Best Large Employers in America

KINGSPORT, Tenn., May 21, 2019 - Eastman has been identified by Forbes as one of its 2019 America's Best Large Employers (https://www.forbes.com/best-large-employers/#1e1151e1fb3e). The company was ranked 133rd out of the 500 large employers, which are defined as companies with more than 5,000 U.S. employees. This is the second consecutive year Eastman has made the list, ranking 232nd in 2018.

Companies are selected based on the opinions of American workers. The most important factor in determining a company's ranking on the list comes from the likelihood of current employees recommending their company to friends or family.

"This recognition reflects the fact that our people matter," said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO. "Our team members are the key to Eastman's success and to fulfilling our purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way. The significant gain that we made on the list this year is an indication that we are pursuing a mission and a vision that our team believes in and finds meaningful. For any company, that is the greatest reward."

In collaboration with analytics firm Statista (http://www.statista.com/), Forbes asked 50,000 American employees working for large firms or institutions to rate - on a scale of 0 to 10 - their willingness to recommend their own companies. In addition, participants were requested to evaluate other employers that stood out either positively or negatively in their respective industries. The employees who took part in the survey were consulted anonymously through several online access panels, not through their employers. The mix of respondents (gender, age, region, and ethnicity) in the sample represents American employees.

Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com (http://www.eastman.com/).

