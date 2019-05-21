Kaizen Consulting: Age Ain't Nothing but a Number: How A 17-Year-Old Titan Took His Company from Zero to Five Figures per Month

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / While most 17-year-olds are playing video games, taking selfies, and spending time watching or playing sports, 17-year-old business phenom Akaash Joshi co-created a marketing empire that has drastically altered his life and has proven that when it comes to business smarts and success, age truly is just a number. And he's just getting started.

Q: In a nutshell, tell us who you are and what you do.

I am a 17-year-old entrepreneur who recently finished my secondary education at The Kingswinford School. I have just started the first--and seems to be my last--year of college at the Dudley College of Technology. Together with my business partner Alex Pinarreta I founded and own Kaizen Consulting, a full-service marketing company. We use Kaizen as a vehicle to globalize brands through paid traffic on all mainstream social media platforms.

Q: Tell us more about your background and how you got to where you are today.

I live in England, in a town near Birmingham, where I have lived all of my life. I was raised in a working class family: my mom and dad both work for the National Health Service.

At the age of 15 years old, while pursuing my secondary education, I decided that I wanted to be more than average. I quit playing video games and focused on developing habits and traits of people who have achieved great success. For the next two, years I saved £20, which was all of my dinner money, to buy 1-2 books per week. Reading books such as The Personal MBA, Rich Dad Poor Dad, and How To Win Friends And Influence People opened my eyes to the amount of potential I have and what I can offer to the business world.

I then invested in Facebook advertising and copywriting courses, due to their status as high-income skills. After a year of learning the inner workings of Facebook advertising, I worked for one of my mentors for free to gain knowledge and experience in the industry.

In December 2018, my business partner Alex and I decided to start our own business venture and created Kaizen Consulting. Guided by my experience in Facebook and Instagram advertising and Alex's experience in content creation and graphic design, we went on to partner with companies such as Warner Music, L'Oreal, and Newday Impact Investing, taking our business from zero to a multi five-figure company within two months in business.

Q: Can you tell us more about your consulting and why it's important to you?

We are a consulting agency that offers done-with-you consultation services to see what we can do to take your business to the next level or we can do a done-for-you service where our team handles all of your global exposure. In our work, it's important to me that we focus on creative and innovative ways on how to get brands exposure versus just throwing money at the wall like every other agency out there does. We pride ourselves on the content and creative vision we have for our own company and the companies we work with.

Q: What steps should someone take when looking to get into marketing?

I would definitely recommend engaging in self education by reading books and investing in a course that teaches you the most about a particular skillset or aspect in marketing. No matter what that skill is--whether that be Facebook ads, copywriting, or creative design--sell it to companies and build a team around the skills you don't have while still understanding what is involved with it. If you have funds available, I would definitely recommend engaging in a mentorship opportunity with someone who has already experienced success in the marketing space and learn from them. Learn from their mistakes to make sure you don't go through them, too. Make sure you choose your mentor wisely as there are many imposters out there that just try to take your money and give you one call and then leave.

Q: What advice do you have for someone who wants to be successful in business?

To start with, I would like to make it clear that owning a business isn't a cash grab or quick way to generate cash. Those types of expectations are unreasonable, especially in this industry. If you're looking for quick money, this definitely is not the industry to look into. I would recommend that you focus on building a long-term company and over provide for the clients that you work with. This will ensure that you have a solid client base to work with, and gradually you will build a great reputation within the industry.

Q: What are two things you wish someone had told you when you first started?

Don't compare your chapter one to someone else's chapter twenty. This is because people come into business and compare themselves starting out to someone who has already been in the industry for the past three years and understands what it takes to build a company. Comparing yourself takes a mental toll on you and disappoints when perceived progress isn't made. What everyone has to and will understand, is that building a business is a gradual process and takes time to learn and understand. No one has a great 365 days in a year: some days are slow and nothing happens in terms of progress, and some days are amazing and business comes flooding in.

Another thing I wish someone told me when starting out is that you are a product of your environment. It is so important, especially in business, to be surrounded by like-minded people and a driven environment. If you surround yourself with 4 losers you'll eventually be the 5th one but if you surround yourself with 4 winners you'll eventually be the 5th winner is something that I've learned along my journey. Starting to change the people and environment you connect with is a hard task to do, especially when starting out, but you have to think to yourself whether the people around you are going to help you progress or stagnate your progress. Make an honest decision based on your circumstances.

Q: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful for who helped get you to where you are? What lesson did you learn from them?

People I'm grateful for that have helped me along the way are all the team members at Kaizen Consulting, in particular my business partner, Alex, who has stuck with me along the way and helped build this business to where it is today. He almost sold everything he had in generating startup funding for this company, and has been a vital asset in helping build it.

Another person I am grateful that I met who isn't a member of Kaizen is a guy named Michael Shimeles, who has personally helped me on this journey and stuck by me every step of the way. Whenever I was having problems personally or needed help from a business owner's standpoint, he always lent a helping hand. I'm forever grateful for the people I'm surrounded by.

Q: What has been the best part of your success?

I don't believe that I have reached my pinnacle of success yet. There's more work to do. Part of that work means continuing to become better in all aspects of life, whether that's physically, financially, or even spiritually. The best part of my current success is the journey that I have been on and the people I have met along the way.

Q: What is your personal definition of success?

My definition of success is a sense of self fulfilment. It is important that you know and understand whether you are fulfilled in whatever task you take on. If you find you're not fulfilled, then you must try to understand why you aren't and then work on the reasons through personal development.

Q: How can our readers follow you on social media?

Feel free to reach out to me via Instagram, @akaashjoshi or on Facebook, Akaash Joshi. I would love to connect with you.

https://www.instagram.com/akaashjoshi/

https://www.facebook.com/akaash.joshi

