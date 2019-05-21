Referring to the bulletin from Evolution Gaming Group AB's annual general meeting, held on April 26, 2019, the company will carry out a stock split/reverse stock split in relations 5:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 23, 2019. The order book will not change. Short name: EVO Terms: Reverse split/Split: 5:1 Current ISIN: SE0006826046 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 22, 2019 New ISIN code: SE0012673267 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 23, 2019 For further information about the split, please contact Evolution Gaming Group AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.