Open-source project fosters contribution, collaboration and creation across test and measurement ecosystem

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, in conjunction with Nokia (NYSE: NOK), the company that creates the technology to connect the world, today announced the launch of the Open Test Automation Project (OpenTAP).

OpenTAP provides an open-source, scalable architecture that enhances and accelerates the development of automation solutions within the test and measurement (T&M) ecosystem, with demonstrated success in 5G network equipment manufacturing.

The OpenTAP project includes a growing community of developers dedicated to the idea of effortless automation. The core technology is a test sequencer, to which the community is continuously adding plugins and solutions that lead to faster development, new functionality and optimization in test. Through these contributions and the enhanced collaboration possible with its open-core approach, OpenTAP is inspiring creators to innovate automation solutions in T&M and beyond. Keysight and Nokia previously demonstrated early capabilities and outcomes of OpenTAP at MWC19 Barcelona, in February 2019.

"Our goal with OpenTAP is to enable unprecedented levels of collaboration in the test and measurement industry and to benefit all participants in this open-source project," said Jay Alexander, Chief Technology Officer of Keysight Technologies. "Co-launching OpenTAP with Nokia reflects our commitment to creating software-centric solutions that accelerate innovation through simplicity, scalability and speed."

Advancing what is sometimes disjointed, homegrown and resource-intensive efforts, which consume valuable capacity in development and support, Keysight and Nokia share a mutual goal of creating new economies of scale, accelerating time-to-market of automated test solutions, as well as the products they test.

Erja Sankari, Vice President of Nokia's Supply Chain Engineering organization, added, "For many years Nokia has relied on either closed, commercial test-automation products, or completely homegrown platforms that consume precious resources budget, support and maintenance. Building on OpenTAP fosters innovation in test optimization and efficiency, ultimately reducing our cost-of-test and project risk."

To learn more about OpenTAP, visit www.OpenTAP.io which includes project source code, technical details, application examples, downloads and information about joining the community. OpenTAP is released under the OEM-friendly Mozilla Public License Version 2.0.

