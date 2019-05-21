Major Upside Ahead?When there's a penny stock well-positioned to capitalize on a booming industry, one catalyst is usually enough to send it soaring. But this marijuana stock, which was trading at $1.41 apiece at the time of this writing, has not one, but three catalysts that could give a solid boost to its investor appeal.I'm talking about Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRWF, TSE:FIRE), a marijuana producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.Unless you follow the pot industry closely, SPRWF stock probably won't sound like a familiar name. With a market cap of around $410.0 million, the company doesn't make headlines in mainstream.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...