Members of the NantHealth Connected Care Team to Participate in Several Presentations Regarding Medical Device Integration and Interoperability

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, will showcase high-impact content throughout this year's Vitalis, the largest e-health event in Scandinavia. The conference is taking place from May 21-23 at The Swedish Exhibition and Congress Centre in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The company will be sponsoring the Intelligent Hospital Pavilion (IHP), a showcase of the latest technology and innovation, focusing on clinical applications. Within the IHP, NantHealth will be demonstrating their Connected Care product line, including the latest DeviceConX 5.15.

In addition to their sponsorship, NantHealth will be participating in several presentations and sessions at the conference. Wesley Madden, BSN, RN, Vice President of Connected Care at NantHealth, will be giving the following presentations at the NantHealth Leadership Theatre at the IHP:

5/21 at 15:30 : Case Studies: Real World Time and Cost Savings from Medical Device Integration Session : IHP108

: Case Studies: Real World Time and Cost Savings from Medical Device Integration 5/22 at 12:30 : Improving Clinician Workflows and Patient Care through Medical Device Integration Session : IHP115

: Improving Clinician Workflows and Patient Care through Medical Device Integration 5/23 at 11:00 : How to Integrate Medical Device Data Across the Continuum of Care Session : IHP118

: How to Integrate Medical Device Data Across the Continuum of Care

NantHealth will also host a panel discussion on data strategies and medical device integration in Sweden and abroad with their collaborator Systematic, and a leading, world-renowned Scandinavian-based medical institution and customer of both companies. This session will be on May 22 from 16:00-17:00, also at the NantHealth Leadership Theatre within the IHP.

"We are excited to be a part of Scandinavia's largest e-health event, showcasing our Connected Care product as a leading solution, providing secure device interoperability in the hospital and in the home," said Wesley Madden, BSN, RN, Vice President of Connected Care, NantHealth. "According to a study of registered nurses by the West Health Institute, 60 percent say medical errors could significantly decrease if hospital medical devices were connected and interoperable. NantHealth is constantly looking to provide technology that helps reduce the burden on clinicians through better data management and informs more accurate care."

About NantHealth's Connected Care Tools

NantHealth's Connected Care solutions include DeviceConX, a software-based offering that facilitates the capture of patient data from nearly any medical device and the delivery of that data to an EMR or any other data repository; VitalsConX, a tablet-based tool that accelerates patient intake vitals workflows and low acuity vital sign collection that accelerates rounding assessment workflows by streamlining data validation and providing an easy-to-use touch-based interface to collect custom parameters at the point of care; and HBox, a hospital-grade PC appliance that acts as a hub to capture and relay medical device data from hospital, ambulatory or home settings.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides leading solutions across the continuum of care for physicians, payers, patients and biopharmaceutical organizations. NantHealth enables the use of cutting-edge data and technology towards the goal of empowering clinical decision support and improving patient outcomes. NantHealth's comprehensive product portfolio combines the latest technology in molecular analysis (GPS Cancer and Liquid GPS), payer/provider platforms that exchange information in near-real time (NaviNet and Eviti), and connected care solutions that deliver Medical Device Interoperability (MDI). NantHealth's GPS Cancer molecular profiling provides comprehensive DNA RNA tumor-normal profiling combined with pharmacogenomics analysis. Liquid GPS provides non-invasive testing of cfDNA and cfRNA to monitor cancer mutations and potentially select targeted therapies, chemotherapies, and immunotherapies. For more information, please visit www.nanthealth.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005679/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

NANT

Jen Hodson

Jen@nant.com

562-397-3639