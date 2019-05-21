New Enhancements Advance Medical Device Interoperability and Clinician Productivity; Two Critical Components for Reducing Errors and Streamlining Processes within Health Care Networks

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a leader in connected care solutions, showcases DeviceConX Version 5.15 at Vitalis, one of the largest e-health events in Scandinavia. NantHealth's Connected Care solutions integrate medical device data into clinical records which may lead to reduced length of stay, less costly medical errors, greater provider satisfaction and improved outcomes.

An extremely flexible software-based platform designed for complete connectivity and interoperability, DeviceConX facilitates the capture of patient data from any capable medical device. Leveraging a combination of existing hardware investments-including bedside PCs, laptops, tablets, workstations-on-wheels, and NantHealth's HBox hardware-DeviceConX can then deliver that medical device data to an EMR or any other clinical system quickly and accurately.

The latest DeviceConX version 5.15 includes the ability to:

Support high-resolution, high-fidelity medical device data, including waveform capture

Push over-the-air (OTA) client upgrades and security patches to NantHealth HBox devices

Deliver powerful enterprise functionality for larger health systems, including support for networks that exist across time zones, role-based access limitations for larger support teams, and remote management of NantHealth HBox devices from the DeviceConX console

"The need for interoperability in health care technology has reached an all-time high. We see it at the health IT conferences we attend and in the ongoing dialogue we have with our customers," explains Wes Madden, BSN, RN, Vice President of Connected Care, NantHealth. "We are excited about the innovative enhancements we've made to DeviceConX version 5.15 and look forward to having our European customers experience a more streamlined workflow while reducing costly medical errors."

About NantHealth

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides leading solutions across the continuum of care for physicians, payers, patients and biopharmaceutical organizations. NantHealth enables the use of cutting-edge data and technology towards the goal of empowering clinical decision support and improving patient outcomes. NantHealth's comprehensive product portfolio combines the latest technology in molecular analysis (GPS Cancer and Liquid GPS), payer/provider platforms that exchange information in near-real time (NaviNet and Eviti), and connected care solutions that deliver Medical Device Interoperability (MDI). NantHealth's GPS Cancer molecular profiling provides comprehensive DNA RNA tumor-normal profiling combined with pharmacogenomics analysis. Liquid GPS provides non-invasive testing of cfDNA and cfRNA to monitor cancer mutations and potentially select targeted therapies, chemotherapies, and immunotherapies. For more information, please visit www.nanthealth.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

