"The updated CannabisFN app is designed to give users a 'daily cannabis brief' of the most important news, stories, people and investments of the day in a visually appealing experience," said CFN Media President Frank Lane.

Users can swipe between content including exclusive video clips and stories to quickly align themselves with the dynamic and ever changing cannabis industry. The app also supports full screen video (viewing in landscape mode).

"We look forward to launching an Android version of the app in the near-term, as well as other exciting tools and platforms for cannabis companies, investors and other market participants," added Mr. Lane.

CFN Media About Us

For Visitors and Viewers

CFN Media's Cannabis Financial Network (CannabisFN.com) is the destination for savvy investors and business people profiting from the worldwide cannabis industry. Viewers will see breaking news, exclusive content and original programming involving the people, companies and investments shaping the industry.

For Cannabis Businesses & Companies

CFN Media is a leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the cannabis industry. We help private, pre-public and public cannabis companies in the US and Canada attract capital, investors and media attention.

Our powerful digital media and distribution platform conveys a company's message and value proposition directly to accredited and retail investors and national media active in the North American cannabis markets.

Since 2013, CFN Media has enabled the world's preeminent cannabis companies to thrive in the capital and public markets.

