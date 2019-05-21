Fantastic Services to attend the Creative Tech Mission to China, as part of the Mayor of London International Business Programme, in Shenzhen and Shanghai on 19-24 May 2019

The Mayor of London International Business Programme is a relatively new and very exclusive programme that provides a bespoke mentoring scheme, delivered by leading entrepreneurs and business leaders; expert advice and workshops; targeted trade missions; and access to live leads and opportunities. The programme is open to fast-growing companies in London operating in the technology, life sciences, urban and creative industries sectors.

Fantastic Services Co-Founders Rune Sovndahl and Anton Skarlatov (left to right) at the Creative Tech Mission to China event in Shenzhen and Shanghai on 19-24 May 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

Fantastic Services is an international property maintenance provider based in the UK. The brand was founded in 2009 and since then it has developed more than 25 high-end services suitable for both domestic and commercial properties. With a focus on innovation and technology, Fantastic Services has shown to be a fast-growing franchisor as well there are over 400 franchise units across the UK, the USA, and Australia.

At the event, the Fantastic Services Co-founder and CEO Rune Sovndahl, Founding Director Anton Skarlatov and CTO Milen Hristov will present the build in-house CRM system, called SystemOS.

ServiceOS allows to rapidly launch and run the Uber Didi Chuxing of anything. The operating system provides a business-proven, cloud-and-app-based workforce automation for a wide range of services. Features include on-demand booking, schedule optimisation, transactions, call handling, customer service, marketing and business intelligence. At the Creative Tech Mission to China, SystemOS will be presented before some of our fastest growing, innovative creative tech entrepreneurs.

According to a research by the Federation of American Scientists, since implementing free-market reforms in 1979, China has been among the world's fastest-growing economies, with real annual gross domestic product growth averaging 9.5% through 2017. This and the fact that the Chinese digital market is one of the most advanced in the world, make it the perfect place to present SystemOS to the public.

The property service business sector in the UK is a £163 billion industry and it is hungry like never before for reliable service providers. Statistics show that the annual growth for the last 5 years is 3.56%. At the moment, around 1.2 million people are employed in the sector.

About Fantastic Services

Fantastic Services is one of the leading services provider in London, the North West and the South East. With 25+ services in their portfolio, they are easily the "one-stop shop" for all home, garden, and office needs. Currently, about 300 franchise partners and nearly 2,000 technicians operate under the brand name in the UK alone. Over 300 branded vehicles cross the streets of London.

