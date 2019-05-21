The plant is being developed by German company Droege Energy as an unsolicited IPP project. The electricity produced by the floating array will be bought by local utility Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi Limited (ESCOM).German developer Droege Energy has secured a 25-year PPA for a 20 MW solar project it is planning in Malawi. In a statement to pv magazine, the company's CEO Gustavo Droege revealed that the plant, being constructed as an unsolicited IPP project under the country's IPP Framework, will sell power to local state-owned utility Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi Limited ...

