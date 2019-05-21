Agfa-Gevaert: Publication of a transparency notification - Regulated information

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:

On May 16, 2019, Wellington Management Company LLP has announced that as per May 15, 2019, it holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert of 5,170,167 shares or 3.01% (denominator is 171,851,042), thus crossing the 3% threshold upwards.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Wellington Management Company LLP is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of

May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com (mailto:viviane.dictus@agfa.com).

