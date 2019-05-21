sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Third Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

London, May 21

To: Company Announcements

Date:21 May 2019

Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Third Interim Dividend

Third Interim Dividend

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2019, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this third interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -13 June 2019

Record Date -14 June 2019

Payment Date -28 June 2019


All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085


