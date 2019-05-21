SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their inventory management study for an apparel company

Project background

The company wanted to gain a competitive edge in the market by improving its stock management, store operation, and logistics capabilities. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company sought to increase the efficiency of its inventory management system.

They also wanted to deploy a system that could abide by guidelines issued by the European Fashion Council and Textile Regulation.

Looking for more information? Request a free demo and know how our solutions can help you to improve your inventory management system.

"An effective inventory management system is crucial for companies to implement changes in the product mix and improve the process efficiency," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In partnership with SpendEdge, the client a European apparel company - enhanced the shopping experience for both customers and teams by encoding EPC tags with Serialized Global Trade Item Numbers to every product at the time of manufacturing. The solution offered helped them to:

Obtain real-time information regarding the delivery of items at distribution centres.

Improve the bottom line by reducing labor costs significantly and updating the inventory of certain products.

Wondering how inventory management impact the bottom line? Request a free proposal and access our complete portfolio of inventory management solutions today!

Outcome: The solution offered by experts at SpendEdge helped the clothing and accessory manufacturer to categorize fast-moving products and devise a system to update the inventory of such products after they reach below a designated level. This helped the client to gain and share information of products across all warehouse departments in real time and improve the inventory accuracy. The solution offered boosted their bottom line and provided them with the scope to expand their presence in different countries in Europe.

To access the complete case study on how we helped an apparel company improve their inventory management system and expand their business horizons, get in touch with our experts here!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? We're here to help you out! Tell us more about your business challenges.

