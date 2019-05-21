Praxis Cashier Onsite At iFX EXPO

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Cashier, the leading Cyprus-based provider of online payment software and solutions, announced today that for the third consecutive year it will be participating in the iFX EXPO which runs from 21-23 May in Limassol.

The company has established itself as an innovator of new processing solutions, the latest of which offer lucrative opportunities for Internet businesses operating in Asia and Latin America.

The highly-experienced leadership of Praxis Cashier, backed by a top-notch staff, produces the fastest times for cashier launches on both new and existing brands. This includes integration times for new payment service providers.

"We have earned the right to say that we are the fastest integrator in the FX industry with multiple PSP integrations weekly," said Amit Klatchko, Praxis Cashier's founder and director. "And to top this off, we have earned an extensive roster of clients which includes quite a number of leading brands."

Praxis Asia, which was unveiled in January at the iFX EXPO Asia in Hong Kong, targets FinTech and gaming firms with customers in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. This service includes "Praxis Bridge" which allows enhanced customization and routing of deposit limits and methods when it comes to country, currency, affiliate campaign and almost any other parameter.

The software provided by Praxis Cashier offers key revenue-enhancing features, including - single integration allowing access to more than 200 payment solutions, a modular back office which allows customization, and automated routing to the best performing payment service provider.

The services offered by Praxis Cashier are integration and data transfer only, and do not include transaction processing. The company is PCI Level 1 compliant.

Praxis Cashier will be located at Booth #119 at iFX EXPO and will have personnel available to meet with prospective clients.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/729707/Praxis_Logo.jpg