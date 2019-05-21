Brazilian best-seller launches composition this Friday by Editora Planeta de Portugal

SÃO PAULO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrícia Cândido, brazilian author and bestseller, will launch the book "Código da alma" by Planeta de Livros of Portugal. The writer explains in a very didactic way, in this real guide to understanding diseases, how to identify the mental, emotional and spiritual causes of illnesses. Readers will be able to autograph and talk with the author at the event that will take place on May 24 at 6:30 pm at the FNAC of the Colombo Shopping Center in Lisbon.

