sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.05.2019 | 19:07
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Brazilian best-seller launches composition this Friday by Editora Planeta de Portugal

SÃO PAULO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrícia Cândido, brazilian author and bestseller, will launch the book "Código da alma" by Planeta de Livros of Portugal. The writer explains in a very didactic way, in this real guide to understanding diseases, how to identify the mental, emotional and spiritual causes of illnesses. Readers will be able to autograph and talk with the author at the event that will take place on May 24 at 6:30 pm at the FNAC of the Colombo Shopping Center in Lisbon.

For interviews: caroline@lcagencia.com.br and more information: http://bit.ly/2HUBRqP

Caroline Arnold | (11) 2275-6787
Analista de Comunicação
www.lcagencia.com.br


© 2019 PR Newswire