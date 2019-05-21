Kristin Popovic brings more than a decade of experience in financial services and investing

UBS Financial Services Inc. announces the promotion of Kristin Popovic to Branch Manager of the Indianapolis office. She is the office's first-ever female branch manager and will be responsible for overseeing 72 employees and $4.9 billion in assets.

Kristin Popovic, new Branch Manager of the Indianapolis UBS office (Photo: Business Wire)

Popovic began her career in the financial industry in 2007 and has climbed the ranks from private banker to financial advisor. For the past four years, Popovic has been the Assistant Market Head for UBS Ohio Indy Market. She holds her Series 7, 9, 10 and 66 licenses.

"I am excited to have Kristin lead the local Indianapolis office," said UBS Market Head Jon Ramey. "Our market has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, and I'm confident that this growth will continue under Kristin's leadership."

"I am truly excited to take over the branch from my mentor, Jon Ramey," said Popovic. "The branch has a strong culture with incredible financial advisors and support staff, many of whom I've worked with my entire career. I look forward to dedicating my time and focus to the Indianapolis branch and the clients we serve."

Outside of the office, Popovic serves on the board of the Nurse Family Partnership. She and her husband, Michael, who is a local small business owner, have two children AJ (3) and Lukas (2) and live in Fishers.

With Popovic's promotion to Indianapolis Branch Manager, Ramey will maintain his role as Market Head for Indiana and Dayton, Ohio, with the added responsibility of the Cincinnati market.

