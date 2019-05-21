OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro Receives Shareholding Notice from Igor Antoshin 21-May-2019 / 18:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 21 May 2019 PhosAgro Receives Shareholding Notice from Igor Antoshin Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, has been informed by its shareholder Igor Antoshin about a transaction with the Company's shares. Following the transaction, Mr Antoshin's total stake in PJSC PhosAgro's authorised capital amounts to 6.15% (7,962,529 voting shares). As a result, the Company's ownership structure is now as follows: Shareholder Share of ownership Free float 26.03% Adorabella Limited 24.85% Chlodwig Enterprises Limited 18.81% Mrs. Evgeniya Gurieva 4.82% Mr. Igor Antoshin 6.15% Mr. Vladimir Litvinenko 19.35% Based on information available to the Company, the shares of Chlodwig Enterprises Limited and Adorabella Limited are held by trusts, the economic beneficiaries of which are Andrey Guryev and members of his family. For further information please contact: PhosAgro Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 232 9689 ext 2187 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 232 9689 EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 7554 993 032 +7 499 918 3134 Dmitriy Zhadan zhadan@em-comms.com +7 495 363 2849 +7 916 770 89 09 About the Company PhosAgro is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru [1]. ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: TVR TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95 Sequence No.: 8725 EQS News ID: 814215 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=443ca16678306c21ad7d78a6b83a5230&application_id=814215&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

