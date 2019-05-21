Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - AGM Statement

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC - Results of the Annual General Meeting

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 21 May 2019, all resolutions were duly passed. The resolutions passed under special business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares for cash;

- to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings; and

- to renew the Company's authority to purchase up to 20,228,429 of its own ordinary shares for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury shares at the determination of the Board. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 28 March 2019; and

- to approve the continuation of the Company as an investment trust for a further three years.

Proxy results will shortly be available online at www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com

Contact for queries:

Name:Natalia de Sousa, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 837 846