New release solves the challenges of downtime by extending reliable, scalable and easy-to-use orchestration, automated testing and assured compliance through a broader variety of recovery capabilities

VeeamONVeeam Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management to over 350,000 organizations globally, today announced the general availability of new Veeam Availability Orchestrator v2 The latest version expands its powerful orchestration and automation capabilities to a broader set of applications and VMs, helping organizations address a variety of operational and disaster recovery (DR) and data migration scenarios. Never have organizations been so dependent on their data, and yet DR used to only be achievable by the largest of enterprises or for only the most critical applications. With the unique and expanded capabilities within Veeam Availability Orchestrator v2, the Veeam Availability Platform brings comprehensive DR, operational recovery and platform migrations to any organization that is leveraging Veeam's proven backup and replication capabilities. The announcement was made during VeeamON 2019, the world's Premier Conference for Cloud Data Management, now taking place in Miami, FL.

"Our new version of Veeam Availability Orchestrator eliminates the challenges of manual processes by introducing reliable orchestrated recovery of production VMs, whether they're protected by backups or replicas," said Danny Allan, Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam. "This also includes the ability to quickly and efficiently leverage protection data to prove recoverability and compliance, whether standards are imposed internally or by governing regulations like HIPAA, SOX, GDPR and more."

Approximately 80 percent of businesses experienced an incident during the past two years that required use of an IT DR plan1. It is imperative that organizations protect, plan and prepare themselves to overcome any outage, as Veeam customer research reveals that downtime of just a single mission-critical application costs an organization more than $102,000 per hour on average. The ability to now automatically test, document and reliably recover entire sites, as well as individual workloads from backups in a completely orchestrated way, drastically lowers the total cost of ownership (TCO) of DR. With this new version of Veeam Availability Orchestrator, Veeam has democratized DR by enabling organizations of all sizes to achieve comprehensive and compliant DR for all their applications and data, no matter how they've been protected.

Other new features delivered in the release of Veeam Availability Orchestrator v2 include the ability to:

More easily prove and proactively remediate where necessary service level agreement (SLA) attainment for internal and external compliance regulations and audits with enhanced reporting and compliance capabilities.

Automatically leverage both backup and replica protection data for use cases beyond recovery verification, such as DevOps, patch and upgrade testing, analytics and more.

Empower business units, application owners and operations teams with their own secure access to orchestration planning and testing resources through advanced delegation and role-based access control (RBAC).

Veeam Availability Orchestrator v2 is available now. For more information, visithttps://www.veeam.com/availability-orchestrator.html.

Supporting Quotes

"Our research shows that application and data recovery SLAs are top of mind for enterprises on-premises or in the cloud. Overcoming complex recovery orchestration challenges is needed to test recovery processes and their effectiveness, deliver on mission-critical recoveries and lower business risk. This new version of Veeam Availability Orchestrator is raising the bar across multiple dimensions, such as automation, reporting, migration capabilities and the ability to truly establish SLA-driven tiered recovery workflows. Recoverability is everything and Veeam is making strides in simplifying the process." Christophe Bertrand, Senior Analyst, ESG

"We purchased Veeam Availability Orchestrator for its automated testing and reporting capabilities. With just a few clicks we can safely test our entire DR plan and automatically deliver a detailed report to executives that proves our preparedness." David Drake, IT Manager at Central States Industries

"With Veeam Availability Orchestrator now available to Veeam Cloud Service Provider partners, we are able to deliver a fully-orchestrated, automatically tested and documented DR strategy to our customers. The unique ability to deliver true DR capabilities to backups and not just replicas is really exciting for us." Matt Chesterton, CEO, OffSiteDataSync, a Platinum Veeam Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) partner

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management. Veeam Availability Platform is the most complete backup solution for helping customers on the journey to achieving success in the 5 Stages of Cloud Data Management. Veeam has 350,000+ customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 67% of the Global 2,000, with customer satisfaction scores at 3.5x the industry average, the highest in the industry. Veeam's global ecosystem includes 64,000 channel partners; Cisco, HPE, NetApp and Lenovo as exclusive resellers; and 22,500+ cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

1 Gartner. Designing a Disaster Recovery Strategy. Published: 26 September 2018 ID: G00367055. Analyst(s): Jerry Rozeman

