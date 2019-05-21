Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) today announced that it has been selected to the FORTUNE and Great Place to Work 2019 "Best Workplaces in Chicago" list. Horizon ranked as one of the top 55 companies in the Chicago area.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Chicago for the third consecutive year," said Irina Konstantinovsky, executive vice president, chief human resources officer, Horizon. "Our commitment to the Chicago community and the community at large goes well beyond our medicines. That is possible due to our talented team who works tirelessly to make a powerful difference in the lives of those who matter most our patients, their caregivers and physicians."

Horizon received this accolade based on employees' anonymous responses to an extensive survey about their experiences at work. Great Place to Work reviewed the survey results of more than 11,000 employees from companies across Chicago. Horizon was also recently selected as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE Magazine and was awarded a 2019 Best Places to work in Chicago designation by Crain's Chicago Business

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com, follow us @HorizonNews on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.

About the Best Workplaces in Chicago

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index survey responses from more than 11,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

