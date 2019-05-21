Legendary Contractor, Columnist and Author Dave Yates Joins BNP Media Plumbing/Mechanical Group

Dave Yates joins elite team of columnists and icons for industry-leading Plumbing & Mechanical, Supply House Times and PM Engineer titles.

DEERFIELD, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / BNP Media's Plumbing & Mechanical Group, which includes the industry-leading business-to-business brands Plumbing & Mechanical, Supply House Times and PM Engineer, recently announced industry icon Dave Yates has joined the group's all-star roster of columnists.

Yates' "Contractor's Corner" column will start in the June issue of Plumbing & Mechanical. His "From the Mechanical Room" column also will begin in the June issue of PM Engineer. Yates also will occasionally write his "Contractor's Perspective" column in Supply House Times.

Born and raised in York, Pennsylvania, Yates began his career in the PHCP-PVF trades in 1972 with F. W. Behler. After serving his apprenticeship and working up to master plumber status, Yates struck out on his own in 1979. In 1985, he purchased F.W. Behler, a third-generation plumbing/HVAC firm. This company has won many awards for its work, and Yates, an award winner himself, was the first recipient of the international Carlson-Holohan Industry Award of Excellence.

Yates also was named one of the most influential contractors in the plumbing, hydronic and radiant industries in 2009 and again in 2014. Besides running F.W. Behler, writing articles for industry trade publications and speaking at events, just recently at AHR Expo in Atlanta, Yates also is one of the most experienced teachers in the hydronics industry. He has served as an adjunct professor and served on the Technical Advisory Board for the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. Yates taught an online radiant design course developed in partnership with the Radiant Professionals Alliance.

"We are proud that Dave is now exclusively writing monthly columns and features for our Mechanical/Plumbing/Hydronics Group," Group Publisher Dan Ashenden said. "Dave is a highly respected member of our industry and is recognized by other top leaders in the industry, including Dan Holohan and John Siegenthaler, who also write and contribute exclusively to our leading brands. Our lineup of industry icons is now second to none. I have been fortunate to know and work with Dave over the past two decades. I am so very proud we are working together again!"

Yates is a past executive board member of the RPA, member of the Green Mechanical Council and served on the Radiant & Hydronics Council with ACCA.

"The Plumbing and Mechanical Group already had a columnist roster filled with the industry's finest thought-leaders and practitioners of their trades," Group Editorial Director Mike Miazga said. "The addition of a subject-matter expert such as Dave Yates further cements our brands as industry leaders, delivering content that best helps our readers do their jobs better."

Yates can be reached at dyates@fwbehler.com.

SOURCE: BNP Media

