Combining leading storage and HCI vendors' innovations, "with Veeam" backup and data management provides customers with new deployment and consumption options while delivering the best-in-class secondary storage and copy data management outcomes from proven enterprise vendors

VeeamONVeeam Software, the leader in backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management, unveiled a new initiative today to deliver unified solutions providing expanded options for customers: the "with Veeam" program. Veeam is partnering with premier enterprise storage vendors to provide customers with comprehensive secondary storage solutions that combine Veeam software with industry-leading storage and HCI infrastructure hardware and management stacks. Solutions have already been announced with ExaGrid and Nutanix.

Veeam has worked closely with its strategic technology alliance partners to provide flexible deployment options for customers that have continually led to tighter levels of integration. Veeam APIs enable our broad partner ecosystem to build complete solutions that are powered by the Veeam Availability Platform, with some partners integrating both primary and secondary storage with Veeam's market-leading, data-management stack. The "with Veeam"programbuilds on this strategy by providing broader and deeper integration points for partners to easily and rapidly deliver a secondary storage solution as a unified full-stack that is easy-to-procure, -size, -deploy and -manage, providing customers with options for their data-protection needs.

"Our strategy has always been to be open and agnostic by working with a broad ecosystem of partners to better serve our mutual customers' needs," said Ratmir Timashev, Co-Founder and EVP Sales Marketing at Veeam. "With the announcement of our 'with Veeam' program, we are taking that strategy to new heights to help organizations achieve the levels of data protection, data retention, data availability and data management that their businesses demand. Nutanix announced Nutanix Mine with Veeam a couple of weeks ago, and ExaGrid announced ExaGrid Backup with Veeam in April. This is an easy way for partners to build a unified offering with Veeam and we expect to see additional solutions announced in the future."

Depending on partners' integration efforts and targeted customer segments, "with Veeam" unified solutions will provide a variety of formats and features that are aligned with the varying requirements of different market segments, including:

Options for scale-up and scale-out, to address a broad variety of environment sizes, while providing a consistent set of recovery capabilities through Veeam Availability Platform

Right-sized compute and storage that aligns with the retention, recovery and Availability goals, and that aligns with business units' SLA expectations

A single SKU that includes installed software and right-sized hardware; simple acquisition from infrastructure vendors' price lists that many buyers and resellers already use; and single support points of contact for support

To deliver the flexibility of these choices, as well as the ever-present options of consuming Veeam software via traditional licenses or subscription, or through the company's worldwide network of VCSP (Veeam Cloud Service provider) partners, some "with Veeam" solutions will be sold and serviced directly from an infrastructure partner. Others will be sourced by various distribution and/or global system integrators, depending on geography or partner network.

